Indian Canyon Drive closes at wash due to blowing sand

Posted: May 21, 2019 11:45 AM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 03:04 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - North Indian Canyon Drive has closed at the wash in Palm Springs. 

The closure is due to reduced visibility and blowing sand, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

PSPD announced that the major thoroughfare connected Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs shortly after 11:41 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The road closure is between I-10 and Tramview Road. 

Last week, the road shut down at the wash for 14-hours. 

VIDEO: This is why you shouldn't drive on Indian Canyon Drive when it's closed. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.

 

 


