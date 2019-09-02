Indian Canyon Drive closed at the wash
Indian Canyon Drive is closed at the wash in Palm Springs.
The closure was announced at 6:45 a.m. this morning by the Palm Springs Police Department.
The main artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs was shut down due to 'water over the roadway'.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15