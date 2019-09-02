News

Indian Canyon Drive closed at the wash

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 09:30 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:37 AM PDT

Indian Canyon Drive is closed at the wash in Palm Springs. 

The closure was announced at 6:45 a.m. this morning by the Palm Springs Police Department. 

The main artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs was shut down due to 'water over the roadway'.  

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries