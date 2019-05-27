Indian Canyon Drive reopens through the wash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater wash was reopened to all traffic at 5:42 a.m. after being shut down earlier Monday morning due to blowing sand and sand on the roadway, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The roadway was closed to all traffic between Tramview Road and Interstate 10.

The closure was put in place just after 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Motorists can use Highway 111, Gene Autry Trail, or Vista Chino to avoid the closure and get in and out of Palm Springs.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes including Gene Autry Trail and Date Palm Drive for their morning commutes.

