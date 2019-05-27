Indian Canyon Drive reopens through the wash
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater wash was reopened to all traffic at 5:42 a.m. after being shut down earlier Monday morning due to blowing sand and sand on the roadway, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
The roadway was closed to all traffic between Tramview Road and Interstate 10.
The closure was put in place just after 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Motorists can use Highway 111, Gene Autry Trail, or Vista Chino to avoid the closure and get in and out of Palm Springs.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.
No word on when the road will reopen.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes including Gene Autry Trail and Date Palm Drive for their morning commutes.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow developments on this closure.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15