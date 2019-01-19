Indian Canyon back open after three-day closure

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Update - 1/18/19:

Police announced N Indian Canyon at the wash is back open. The road was originally closed Wednesday due to flooding.

----------------------------

N Indian Canyon Drive remained closed at the wash in Palm Springs due to flooding. The closure runs from Tramview Road in the south the railroad bridge south of Garnet Avenue to the north.

There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

The Palm Springs Police Department reported incorrectly that Indian Canyon Drive had reopened around 9:40 a.m. and that Gene Autry Trail was closed from Vista Chino to Interstate 10. They have since issued a correction.

