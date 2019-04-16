Indian Canyon Dr. closed at the wash due to visibility

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Indian Canyon Drive is closed at the wash in Palm Springs.

The closure is in effect from Interstate 10 to Tramview Road, the Palm Springs Police Department announced on Twitter shortly before 11:45 a.m. this morning.

The major artery connecting Palm Springs to Interstate 10 and Desert Hot Springs is shut down due to visibility issues.

Early this morning, a wind gust of 58 mph was recorded up the 10 in Whitewater.

"Drifting sand and low visibility has created a hazard requiring the closure of Indian Canyon Drive between Tramwview Road and the PS Train Station." Palm Springs Senior Engineering Assistant Felipe Primera wrote in an email. "For your own safety, please do not drive around barricades."

