Improvements to Rescue Mission dining hall supported by local donations

Indio, Calif. - The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides more than 30,000 meals each month to those who are "homeless, hungry, and hurting," according to their website.

A new gift is helping the Mission with additional resources to help feed and provide basic needs for people in the Coachella Valley.

On Wednesday night, Leadership Coachella Valley's Class of 2019 presented the Indio non-profit with a ceremonial check for $11,398.

That money was raised to refurbish 15 donated dining room tables and acquire 120 new dining room chairs. Members of the Leadership class also donated time and energy to help refurbish the furniture.

"We have had a kitchen in this mission that has been operating for 7 years and over 2 million meals have passed over those tables and they're a little worn out. We just needed them to be replaced and we couldn't have done it without the support of Leadership Coachella Valley," said Scott Wolf, development director for CVRM.

In addition to the improvements in the dining room, a portion of the funds will be matched as a donation to the CVRM Summer Outreach program. This will help the organization in providing water, coverings, and protection from the sun for the Coachella Valley's unsheltered homeless population during the hottest months of the summer.

The leadership group of approximately 50 students participated in fundraising and labor efforts to complete the project over the course of several months. The refurbished tables were completed by students of the leadership class.

Leadership Coachella Valley is a program designed to identify, motivate and develop future community leaders. The program encourages community involvement by providing knowledge and perspective on valley-wide needs and concerns. Participants meet current community leaders in forum and group discussion settings. Two members of the Class of 2019 are employees of Gulf-California Broadcast Company, parent company of KESQ News Channel 3.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides emergency shelter to more than 300 men, women, and children each day. To donate to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, click here.