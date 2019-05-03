IID threatens to pull out of the Valley

IID could leave the Coachella Valley

The Imperial Irrigation District is threatening to discontinue power service in the eastern Coachella Valley over a proposed state law that would change the makeup of IID's board.

AB 854, the bill advanced last week by Assemblymember Chad Mayes, seeks to add six Riverside County seats to IID's current board, which as of now is made up of five members from Imperial County.

An IID spokesperson said they view this as a "direct attack on the authority of the IID board."

"People of the Coachella Valley do have representation and so that's something we want to make clear is that if there is a customer that has an issue they can always come to one of our service centers here in La Quinta on Avenue 58," said Emmanuel Martinez of IID.

Mayes argues that the fact that IID would even consider pulling out of the Coachella Valley in response to his bill supports his belief that IID needs more Riverside County representation.

"Today, the folks in Riverside County the folks in the Coachella Valley cannot hold IID accountable and again, it's not fundamental. This is a fundamental principle of our democracy," Mayes said.

If IID were to pull out its services, customers would then have to switch to Southern California Edison, potentially raising their electricity bills.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia has openly opposed AB 854, but also released a statement, writing, "We do need to discuss ratepayer representation but not in a way that would disenfranchise Imperial County and their water rights."

