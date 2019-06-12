IID reports Thermal & La Quinta power outage

THERMAL, Calif. - The Imperial Irrigation District was working to restore service after a power outage affecting customers in Thermal and La Quinta.

In a Facebook post, IID says the outage was in the area of Calhoun Street, Jackson Street, and surrounding areas.

499 customers were affected on a day when the temperature outside was forecast to reach 112.

An update said 167 customers remained without power as of 8:40 a.m. due to a traffic accident.

The estimated time of restoration was 2:40 p.m.

