IID offering electric bill suspension for federal employees

Imperial Irrigation District customers who are federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown may be eligible to defer their electric bills, the utility announced today.

"At this time we're offering temporary suspension of each affected customer's bills and we will continue to work with them as necessary to help them get through this difficult time,'' IID General Manager Henry Martinez said.

Federal employees who can verify their furlough status or that they are currently working without compensation will be granted the option to extend their electric bill payment for an "additional 30 days for a total deferment of 60 days to ensure continuity of service,'' according to a statement.

IID customers are asked to provide confirmation of their federal employment in the form of a furlough letter or federal employee identification.

IID also said that if the government shutdown continues beyond the 60-day deferment, "the district will review further options.''

About 5,000 Imperial Valley residents are affected by what is now the longest government shutdown in American history.

Eligible federal employees should call any IID Service Center during regular business hours or call IID at (800) 303-7756 or (760) 335-3640. Alternatively, Customer Service Centers are located in Brawley, Calexico, Imperial, El Centro, and La Quinta.