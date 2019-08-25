Identity released of victim in fatal crash in Indio

INDIO, Calif. - The victim in a fatal crash in Indio has now been identified.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Coroners Office, 32-year-old Michael Carrasco was struck by a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

This happened in the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Highway 111.

Carrasco was initially taken to a local hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries Saturday just before 9 p.m.

There is no word on whether the driver involved in this case was cited.