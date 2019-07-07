Identity of murdered woman in Thermal confirmed

THERMAL, Calif. - The Riverside County Coroners Office has officially corrected and confirmed the identity of a woman deputies say was found murdered on the side of a road near Coachella last week.

Court documents initially identified the victim as Anita G. AKA Deaija L., but after speaking to the woman's stepfather last week, News Channel 3 confirmed both of those names are aliases she used.

This morning the Riverside County Coroners Office is identifying her by her actual name, Makayla Jean Massey of Victorville.

Alexis Rosas and Maury Duarte were arraigned in connection with her murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.