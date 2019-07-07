News

Identity of murdered woman in Thermal confirmed

Makayla Jean Massey killed in Thermal

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 06:32 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 06:35 AM PDT

THERMAL, Calif. - The Riverside County Coroners Office has officially corrected and confirmed the identity of a woman deputies say was found murdered on the side of a road near Coachella last week. 

Court documents initially identified the victim as Anita G. AKA Deaija L., but after speaking to the woman's stepfather last week, News Channel 3 confirmed both of those names are aliases she used.

This morning the Riverside County Coroners Office is identifying her by her actual name, Makayla Jean Massey of Victorville.

Alexis Rosas and Maury Duarte were arraigned in connection with her murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries