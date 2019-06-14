I-Team special report: When Moments Matter
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A local family frantically calls 911 as their loved one is having trouble breathing. They were surprised by what they call the "dismissive tone" of the 911 operator and why she didn't help with medical advice or stay on the line until help arrived.
In Karen Devine's exclusive I-team investigation "When Moments Matter" hear the 911 calls, reaction from the family who made the calls and why the agency that handles dispatch for two valley cities says the 911 operator did nothing wrong.
Watch Monday night at 6 on News Channel 3.
