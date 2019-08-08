News

I-Team looks into PSUSD's anti-bullying programs

Watch Thursday at 6 p.m.

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 07:12 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:12 PM PDT

Anti-Bully Thursday at 6 pm

Local kids are heading back to school and a big worry for administrators and teachers is the continued effort to sideline bullying. 

Several programs at all grade levels within the Palm Springs Unified School District are aimed at students engaging with others, spreading kindness and positivity. 

"I was involved in 6th grade and it opened my eyes to bullying and being an upstander instead of a bystander and just standing up for people when they're getting bullied and not watching," said Elijah, an 8th grader at Raymond Cree Middle School in Palm Springs.

Thursday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, I-Team investigator Karen Devine takes a closer look at some of the programs that are teaching kids to be the "anti-bully." Tune in to find out if it has made a difference in the number of suspensions related to bullying at PSUSD schools.


