I-Team looks into PSUSD's anti-bullying programs

Anti-Bully Thursday at 6 pm

Local kids are heading back to school and a big worry for administrators and teachers is the continued effort to sideline bullying.

Several programs at all grade levels within the Palm Springs Unified School District are aimed at students engaging with others, spreading kindness and positivity.

"I was involved in 6th grade and it opened my eyes to bullying and being an upstander instead of a bystander and just standing up for people when they're getting bullied and not watching," said Elijah, an 8th grader at Raymond Cree Middle School in Palm Springs.

