I-Team investigation: What progress is being made to combat Palm Springs homelessness

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs is making progress in helping people get off the streets, according to experts. But according to some residents, that progress isn't entirely evident.

"I think it's gotten worse in the past 7 or 8 months," said John Houston, who lives in Palm Springs. "Every morning when I go to take my dog out I have encountered this tent city over there."

According to last year's data, gathered at the annual Point In Time-- or PIT Homeless Count, 126 unsheltered homeless people in Palm Springs were surveyed-- 12 fewer homeless people that the prior year's number of 138.

The data tells one story, but the eye test may seem different.

The efforts certainly are evident; a new program, called C-V Housing First, appears to be producing results. The program aims to provide unsheltered people with stable housing, not just temporary shelter. Palm Springs is one of six of nine desert cities to pledge $103,000 to fund the program.

