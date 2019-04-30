I-Team Investigation - Missing: One Year Later

I-Team Special Report - Missing: One Yea

COACHELLA, Calif. - An investigation continues into the disappearance of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Darling Reynoso.

Search for Audry Moran & Jon Darling enters second month. The couple disappeared on Wednesday, May 10. The sheriff's department has taken over the investigation but still no signs of the missing couple as of July 10.

Search for Audry Moran & Jon Darling enters second month. The couple disappeared on Wednesday, May 10. The sheriff's department has taken over the investigation but still no signs of the missing couple as of July 10.

They vanished after they were last seen and heard from May 10, 2017.

Moran finished work that evening at Extra Space Storage in Bermuda Dunes before visiting briefly with her sister.

She was supposed to go pick - up Reynoso.

Last week, I returned to a home in Coachella, where we confirmed a search warrant was served not long after the couple disappeared.

Watch: I-Team Exclusive: Investigator 'confident' missing couple mystery will be solved

A neighbor told us the man who was living there at the time, a friend of Audrey Moran, hasn't been seen since the sheriff's department showed up there.

He says investigators did take items out of the house but he didn't know what those items were.

We have decided not to name the man who lived there at the time because he hasn't been identified as a suspect in the case.

In January, Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Walt Mendez said a number of warrants had been served in the case but he couldn't disclose specific locations and people.

The warrant at the home in Coachella is sealed so we can't find out what investigators were looking for there.

Watch: I-Team uncovers new details in the six-month disappearance of local couple

News Channel 3 obtained two more warrants that aren't sealed for the same man's car.

The car was reported vandalized and then reported stolen 12 days after the couple disappeared.

The warrants reveal that one day after the car was reported stolen, it was burned in a field in Thermal in an apparent arson fire.

The warrants call for a number of potential evidence items to be seized if they're found, including :

firearms, shell casings, DNA, blood, and fingerprints.

The investigator provides as the reason that "stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes."

The missing couple case isn't mentioned in the search warrant.

I sat down with Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin who says his office is keeping close tabs on the case as the sheriff's department continues to investigate.

Hestrin says, "It's a cold case, it's a thorough investigation trying to figure out what happened.

If they can figure that out, the next step is who did it."

News Channel 3 has also been looking for more information on when Moran's 2010 GMC Terrain ended-up on the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

The C.H.P. in Beaumont revealing that the car was noticed and reported by one of their officer's on patrol until around 9:30 a.m. on May 12th, leaving about 36 hours unaccounted for.

While the sheriff's department isn't offering any new updates on the investigation right now, Sgt. Mendez said in January, "The sheriff's department is doing everything possible to bring Audrey and Jonathan home."

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15