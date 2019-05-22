I-Team Investigation: Cemetery Disarray
One year after grand jury report uncovers problems
The Coachella Valley Cemetery District was the target of a Riverside County Grand Jury report in April of 2018.
The report found problems with leadership, transparency, Brown Act violations, and more.
News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White is looking into those issues one year later to see if the district is making progress. See why some trustees feel the district is moving too slowly.
Watch "Cemetery Disarray" tonight on News Channel 3 Live at 6:00 p.m.
