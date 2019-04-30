I-Team: Detention Center Delay
I-Team investigation reveals reason for delays
INDIO, Calif. - The John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio will soon house more than 1,600 inmates. The question is how soon?
Construction on the new jail is nearly 500 days behind schedule.
News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator John White is uncovering why the project is so far behind schedule and looking into plans to staff it once it is complete.
See "Detention Center Delay" this Thursday on News Channel 3 Live at 6.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15