I-Team: Detention Center Delay Part III

Detention Center Delay Part III...

INDIO, Calif.- - The John J. Benoit Center, the new $330 million county jail in Indio, has been under construction since July 2015. The jail was originally set to be operational by December 2017, however, "unforeseen issues" pushed the opening back to Aug. 9, 2019.

Now, as we near the end of 2019, over 630 days behind schedule, the jail is almost complete, but when will it open?

News Channel 3 I-Team investigator John White finds out as he returns to the jail. Hear from officials about what is needed for the jail to open.

Watch the special report Thursday on News Channel 3 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Almost exactly one year ago, John White uncovered the reasons for the delays. I-Team report on the jail (Sept. 2018)

Earlier this year, the I-Team took a look at the progress toward opening the jail.