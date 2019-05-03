I-Team: A donation to a local charity backfires for a local man

KESQ

PALM DESERT, Calif. - The advertisements make a charitable write-off look effortless.

"Donating your car is easy!"

In fact thousands of charities nationwide solicit for money in the form of car donations.

And Gregory Allomong thought it would be a perfect way to offload his 1994 Cutlass Ciera.

"I called up Martha's Village, they sent somebody in like two days from San Diego with a driver, picked up the car, just drove away."

But within three months, that Ciera came back to haunt Allomong.

Watch Charity Backfire, an I-Team special report, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.