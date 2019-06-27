Traffic clears after I-10 crash

Courtesy: Trinamarie Youso

PALM DESERT, Calif. - No injuries were reported following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said an SUV rolled over in the freeway's center divide at 6:56 a.m.

The driver had been headed eastbound when losing control between Cook Street and Washington. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

The collision was slowing freeway traffic for more than a mile in both east and westbound directions, and the CHP was running traffic breaks.

The collision was cleared and traffic was back up to speed by 8:15 a.m.

