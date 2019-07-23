News

I-10 closed after power lines go down

900 IID customers without power

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:20 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:46 PM PDT

The California Highway Patrol shut down Interstate 10 between Cook Street and Jefferson Street after power lines fell on top of a truck.

CHP closed the eastbound entrance to Cook Street, Varner Road at Cook Street, and Westbound Jefferson Street.

Viewers have reported that traffic on eastbound I-10 is at a complete standstill. According to CHP, traffic is starting to flow on both side once again.

A spokesperson for the Imperial Irrigation District told News Channel 3 that 900 customers are without power in the area due to this incident.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and have reached out to IID for more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries