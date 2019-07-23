I-10 closed after power lines go down

The California Highway Patrol shut down Interstate 10 between Cook Street and Jefferson Street after power lines fell on top of a truck.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CHP closed the eastbound entrance to Cook Street, Varner Road at Cook Street, and Westbound Jefferson Street.

Viewers have reported that traffic on eastbound I-10 is at a complete standstill. According to CHP, traffic is starting to flow on both side once again.

A spokesperson for the Imperial Irrigation District told News Channel 3 that 900 customers are without power in the area due to this incident.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and have reached out to IID for more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.