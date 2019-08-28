HWY 243 to open for first time since Valentine's Day storm

Highway 243 washout on Feb. 14, 2019 (Pictures courtesy of Brian Parnell)

IDYLLWILD, Calif.- - For the first time since the Valentine's Day storm, the entire stretch of Highway 243 from Banning to Idyllwild is expected to be open to the public, Caltrans officials announced at a community meeting in Idyllwild

The record-breaking Feb. 14 storm caused the roadway on Highway 243 to completely washout.

Terri Kasinga, spokeswoman for Caltrans District 8, announced Highway 243 will open with some flagging or traffic escort starting on Nov. 1.

A stretch of road on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center was also severely damaged by the storm. In the past couple of months, drivers have been allowed to travel up and down the road with escorts during specific time periods.

During Tuesday's meeting, Kasinga announced that starting Aug. 30, Highway 74 will open with 24/7 escorts.

Kasinga also announced work on Highway 74 is expected to be completed by late Sept to early Oct. 2019.

Work on both roads is expected to continue for at least another year, barring any other major weather events that may push back construction.

