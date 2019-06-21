News

HWY 111 closes Friday morning after 'likely wind-related' box truck crash

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 09:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:47 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Friday morning, a box truck overturned on Highway 111 heading out of Palm Springs, forcing a road closure.

The accident was "likely wind-related" according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were still investigating the accident as of 8:30 a.m. It was reported just south of Overture Drive at 7:05 a.m.

Wind and reduced visibility also led to the closure of Indian Canyon Drive late Thursday night. Gene Autry Trail shut down at around 12:30 a.m. 

No one was hospitalized due to the accident.

By 8:10 a.m., the roadway had completed reopened. It appears to have involved only one vehicle. 

 

 

 

 


