Hundreds take to the streets in 2019 Coachella Valley Women's March

0119 Womens March

Thousands participated in the Women's March around the country Saturday, and that included demonstrators taking to the streets in Palm Springs.

Marchers flooded Palm Canyon Drive, as millions of others did the same in cities across the globe. Participants say diversity is essential to their movement.

“The United States is a melting pot. We are not representing our country if we’re not representing everyone,” said Renaissance Alexander.

"To know that men, women of all color, creed, orientation are out here supporting the same thing that we do...knowing that as a young woman her right to respect her body it's at the center...and this community really rallies behind women and it's a beautiful day to be out here for it," said Karina Quintanilla, who marched alongside her daughter.

The 2019 Coachella Valley Women's March comes two years after the historic worldwide protest which happened the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Since then, the movement has inspired thousands of women to speak out, vote and run for office. And today, congress has more women members than at any point in history.

The morning’s peaceful demonstration began with a series of speakers and performances at Frances Stevens Park. Those participating promoted what they call "inclusive policies."

Organizers say the event was made possible through the support of groups such as planned parenthood, the LGBT Community Center of the Desert, the Trans Community Project, and Alianza Coachella Valley.

While they consider Saturday’s march a success, participants say this is just the beginning: “Here we’re able to spark their interest in something that they may have never heard about before...and hopefully that sparks a fire that lasts all the way until 2020,” said Alexander.