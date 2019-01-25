All service restored after Coachella power outage
COACHELLA, Calif. - The Imperial Irrigation District said 1,411 customers were back online after a power outage Friday morning.
The electricity outage affected customers in the City of Coachella, according to an IID tweet.
There was no immediate word on a cause for the service outage, reported shortly after 7:00 a.m.
IID said troubleshooters are on site, and all service was restored at 7:45 a.m.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15