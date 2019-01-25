All service restored after Coachella power outage

COACHELLA, Calif. - The Imperial Irrigation District said 1,411 customers were back online after a power outage Friday morning.

The electricity outage affected customers in the City of Coachella, according to an IID tweet.

There was no immediate word on a cause for the service outage, reported shortly after 7:00 a.m.

IID said troubleshooters are on site, and all service was restored at 7:45 a.m.