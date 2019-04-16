News

Hundreds line up hours ahead of Rancho Mirage Krispy Kreme grand opening

First 100 get free donuts for a year

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 12:25 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 12:25 AM PDT

Hundreds line up hours ahead of local Kr

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Nearly two years since it was first announced, Krispy Kreme is opening this morning in Rancho Mirage.

Over a hundred local residents were already lining up around the corner several hours before the grand opening.

The first 100 people in line on opening day will get free doughnuts for a year. The first person in line said he got there at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday Night and the second said she got there got here around noon on Monday.

"Growing up in Alabama years ago, I grew up with Krispy Kreme donuts. So, in fact, to have Krispy Kreme in this area is just really fantastic," Linda Paulding, the second person in line.

The Krispy Kreme is set to open at 5:30 a.m. today. Tune in to News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 a.m. for live coverage!

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries