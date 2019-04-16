Hundreds line up hours ahead of Rancho Mirage Krispy Kreme grand opening
First 100 get free donuts for a year
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Nearly two years since it was first announced, Krispy Kreme is opening this morning in Rancho Mirage.
Over a hundred local residents were already lining up around the corner several hours before the grand opening.
The first 100 people in line on opening day will get free doughnuts for a year. The first person in line said he got there at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday Night and the second said she got there got here around noon on Monday.
"Growing up in Alabama years ago, I grew up with Krispy Kreme donuts. So, in fact, to have Krispy Kreme in this area is just really fantastic," Linda Paulding, the second person in line.
The Krispy Kreme is set to open at 5:30 a.m. today. Tune in to News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 a.m. for live coverage!
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15