Hundreds line up hours ahead of Rancho Mirage Krispy Kreme grand opening

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.- - Nearly two years since it was first announced, Krispy Kreme is opening this morning in Rancho Mirage.

Over a hundred local residents were already lining up around the corner several hours before the grand opening.

The first 100 people in line on opening day will get free doughnuts for a year. The first person in line said he got there at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday Night and the second said she got there got here around noon on Monday.

"Growing up in Alabama years ago, I grew up with Krispy Kreme donuts. So, in fact, to have Krispy Kreme in this area is just really fantastic," Linda Paulding, the second person in line.

