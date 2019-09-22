Hundreds celebrate Mexico's Independence Day in Coachella

El Grito

COACHELLA, Calif. - Hundreds gathered at Rancho las Flores park in Coachella to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day Saturday evening.

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Coachella invited everyone in the community to attend Fiestas Patrias/El Grito, the annual event which features several musical performances, speakers, vendors and activities for families.

"I think it's very important. Because as a Mexican American, I think that my parents bringing me out to events where I get to learn about my culture and about my roots...I think it's very important for families to come out so they can see as well and kids can grow up and learn more about the country their parents came from," said Natalia Ramirez, who sang the national anthem at the event.

El Grito was also presented by the Consulate of Mexico of San Bernardino and News Channel 3's sister stations Telemundo 15 and La Poderosa.

Telemundo 15's Mayra Perez, Eliana Lopez and Carlos Trejo were at the celebration which was free for all to attend.