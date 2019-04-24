How you can help the puppies found in a Coachella dumpster

How to help the puppies dumped in Coache

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Deborah Sue Culwell arrested on Monday after being caught on video attempting to leave seven puppies in a dumpster outside the Napa Auto Parts on Grapefruit Boulevard. With temperatures well above 90 degrees, authorities said it's unlikely the puppies would have survived the heat.

The video went viral and left many dog lovers across the country furious.

"Our job as human beings is to make sure that they're safe and cared for," one resident said.

Since Culwell's arrest, Animal Services has recovered 38 other dogs at her residence. All the dogs have been impounded as officers remain "uncertain who would care for the dogs after she was arrested," according to John Welsh of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Animal services officials said that all the dogs are recovering well but seven out of the 38 dogs recovered from Culwell's home are pregnant. They are investigating whether Culwell has inhumanely disposed of dogs before.

The 38 dogs are not up for adoption yet as Culwell will need to go through the legal process first or sign over the dogs.

"I'm hoping that once they're available, that people will come here and try to look at the ones they want and give them a really good home because they deserve it," a dog lover said.

One of the big things animal services officers noticed when they went to Culwell's home was the smell. Officers said they could smell the filthy conditions from the street. Authorities encourage anyone who sees or smells something suspicious to do something about it.

"If you've got a neighbor that has more dogs than they should, give us a call, we'll go out there and talk with them. We're not gonna go out and right away give them a citation, we're willing to help people out," said Lt. Luis Rosa of the Riverside County Animal Services.

For anyone who might become financially or physically unable to take care of an animal, they say call any local shelter or veterinarian.

"If you're overwhelmed, we'll help you out. You just have to pick up the phone and give us a call," Rosa said.

The seven puppies are also not up for adoption yet. Officials with the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, the shelter where the pups are being held at, said they are a bit overwhelmed by the influx of animals and they are in need of blanket and towel donations. You can call 951-358-7387 for more info on donating or click here.

The pups have also not been reunited with their mother yet as the dog has not been identified. Welsh said this is further complicated by the fact that all of the animals are under protective custody making them temporary wards of the county if and until Culwell is legally stripped of ownership.

