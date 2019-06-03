How to prepare your car for triple digit heat

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - With triple digits looming, it's important to keep up on car maintenance before potentially expensive repairs are necessary.

Sergio Ceballos, who owns Sergio's Automotive in Thousand Palms. He says A/C repairs are common in the summer, costing on average between $300-500, depending on the car.

Common Summer Car Repairs (according to Sergio's Automotive)

Air conditioning fixes

Damages from overheating

Tire replacements

Tires are also a big buy, since they can quickly get worn down on hot roads.

"At least five to seven years, you have to replace the tires. Good or not, because you can see cracks in the tires. Very important, especially in the heat right now in this desert," said Ceballos.

He also said repairs from overheating are frequent in the summer. One driver gassing up at the Flying J Travel Center said he had to replace his car battery for that reason, after the fluid evaporated.

"It actually ended up boiling and imploding," said David Rogers.

Ceballos said most of his customers are preventative, doing monthly maintenance in preparation for extreme heat, but he estimates around a quarter of his clients show up once the trouble starts.