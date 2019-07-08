News

House fire on Pampas Lane in Palm Desert

No injuries reported

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 08:45 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 06:47 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Cal Fire Riverside County fire fighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a home on Pampas Lane in Palm Desert.

The blaze was reported at 6:50.

Cal Fire says "the fire has been knocked down".

No injuries are reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
 


