House fire on Pampas Lane in Palm Desert
No injuries reported
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Cal Fire Riverside County fire fighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a home on Pampas Lane in Palm Desert.
The blaze was reported at 6:50.
Cal Fire says "the fire has been knocked down".
No injuries are reported.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15