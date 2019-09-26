Man dies after being shot in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A man is dead after being shot in Cathedral City at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

The man, a 31-year-old Cathedral City resident died at Desert Regional Medical Center.

At 12:34 a.m., CCPD dispatch received reports of gunshots in the area of the 30900 block of San Gabriel Circle. 2 minutes later, officers arrived on scene and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency medical treatment was rendered at the scene and the victim was hospitalized and later died.

No suspects have been taken into custody as of noon Wednesday.

Squad cars and a forensics team remained on scene as of 11 a.m. on San Gabriel Circle in the Dream Homes area on Cathedral City Wednesday morning. By 11:15 a.m., police had cleared the scene.

The victim has been identified by law enforcement, but he will not be identified publicly until formal verifications by the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau, and next of kin notification.

News Channel 3 received reports from viewers Wednesday morning that they saw a body in the road in the area after midnight.

One witness described the suspect vehicle as an older model green Honda Accord. The witness says a man and woman were talking at the home. Moments later the car pulled up, when a suspect inside opened fire.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages - CCPD urges anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact CCPD detectives at 760-770-0300, Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488, or online at cathedralcitypolice.com.