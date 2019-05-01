Homeless count reveals 21% increase in 2019
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The 2019 homeless count results revealed a 21% increase in homelessness in Riverside County compared to 2018.
In January, a record 747 went out with a mobile app for the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count. Volunteers counted a total of 2,811 individuals throughout the county who are homeless. In 2018, the numbers of homeless individuals in the county totaled 2,310.
|City
|2018
|2019
|
Cathedral City
|46
|
82
|
Palm Springs
|126
|
196
|
Desert Hot Springs
|58
|
45
|
Indio
|50
|52
|
Coachella
|75
|51
|
Palm Desert
|43
|23
|La Quinta
|4
|9
|Indian Wells
|0
|2
|Mecca
|0
|0
|Rancho Mirage
|8
|6
|
Unincorporated
|30
|98
Total homeless individuals in local communities in 2019: 564
Total homeless individuals in local communities in 2018: 440
Homeless counts provide a snapshot of homelessness, however, due to the challenge it can be finding homeless people, the actual numbers may be higher.
Click here for the full PIT count report, including city-by-city data on subpopulations.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15