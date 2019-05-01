News

Homeless count reveals 21% increase in 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 05:56 PM PDT

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The 2019 homeless count results revealed a 21% increase in homelessness in Riverside County compared to 2018.

In January, a record 747 went out with a mobile app for the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count. Volunteers counted a total of 2,811 individuals throughout the county who are homeless. In 2018, the numbers of homeless individuals in the county totaled 2,310.

District 4 Homeless Numbers
City 2018 2019

Cathedral City  

 46

82

Palm Springs

 126

196

Desert Hot Springs

 58

45

Indio

 50 52

Coachella

 75 51

 

Palm Desert

 43 23
La Quinta 4 9
Indian Wells 0 2
Mecca 0 0
Rancho Mirage 8 6

Unincorporated

 30 98

 

Total homeless individuals in local communities in 2019: 564

Total homeless individuals in local communities in 2018: 440

Homeless counts provide a snapshot of homelessness, however, due to the challenge it can be finding homeless people, the actual numbers may be higher.

Click here for the full PIT count report, including city-by-city data on subpopulations.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries