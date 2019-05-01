Homeless count reveals 21% increase in 2019

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The 2019 homeless count results revealed a 21% increase in homelessness in Riverside County compared to 2018.

In January, a record 747 went out with a mobile app for the annual Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count. Volunteers counted a total of 2,811 individuals throughout the county who are homeless. In 2018, the numbers of homeless individuals in the county totaled 2,310.

District 4 Homeless Numbers City 2018 2019 Cathedral City 46 82 Palm Springs 126 196 Desert Hot Springs 58 45 Indio 50 52 Coachella 75 51 Palm Desert 43 23 La Quinta 4 9 Indian Wells 0 2 Mecca 0 0 Rancho Mirage 8 6 Unincorporated 30 98

Total homeless individuals in local communities in 2019: 564

Total homeless individuals in local communities in 2018: 440

Homeless counts provide a snapshot of homelessness, however, due to the challenge it can be finding homeless people, the actual numbers may be higher.

