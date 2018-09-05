La Quinta gas leak that led to evacuations now contained

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A ruptured gas line led authorities to evacuate two La Quinta homes today while repair crews worked to stop the leak.

The leak was caused when a member of a local construction crew struck the gas line with a shovel, rupturing it.



The ruptured line was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 78000 block of Talking Rock Turn, within the Tradition Golf Club.



According to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department, construction workers hit ``an unknown size gas line,'' prompting officials to evacuate at least a half-dozen homes.



No injuries were reported in connection with the leak.



Crews from the Southern California Gas Co. were en route to the scene as of 3 p.m.

