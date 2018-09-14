Holy Fire reaches full containment for second time

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The Holy Fire, which burned 23,136 acres and destroyed 18 cabins or homes in Orange and Riverside counties, was 100 percent contained today.



Crews achieved full containment of the blaze Thursday and will remain on patrol to monitor the area until the fire is also 100 percent controlled, according to the Cleveland National Forest.



The Holy Fire broke out in the Holy Jim Canyon area of Orange County on Aug. 6.

8 Photos

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, is charged with aggravated arson resulting in damage to at least five inhabited structures, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest and criminal threats in connection with the blaze.

Forrest Gordon Clark

Forrest Gordon Clark

Clark has a cabin in Holy Jim Canyon, and arson investigators allegedly uncovered evidence indicating the fire was ignited in the immediate vicinity of his property, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Clark is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is undergoing a court-ordered evaluation for mental illness.The Holy Fire bore down on Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and surrounding communities for six days, prompting mandatory evacuations and road closures. The Ortega (74) Highway between San Juan Capistrano and Lake Elsinore was closed from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 due to the monster blaze.Several firefighters were injured battling the flames, though none of the injuries were life-threatening.

8 Photos

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15