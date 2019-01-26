Holocaust Remembrance Day events this Sunday & Monday

Holocaust Remembrance Day events this Su

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is this Sunday. Every year on January 27, the world unites to remember the millions of people who were killed during World War II. Jan 27 holds a special significance as it was the day Auschwitz Concentration Camp was liberated.

Locally, the Gerald Ford chapter of the Mensch International Foundation is holding ceremonies on Sunday and Monday to remember the lives that were lost.

Sunday at 4 p.m., Palm Springs Councilmembers Geoff Kors and Lisa Middleton will join many others on the steps of Palm Springs City Hall with Holocaust survivor Dr. Alex White.

Monday at 1 p.m., a Remembrance Day observance will be held at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater. During this event, Monsignor Howard Lincoln of Sacred Heart Church, Dr. White will be among those receiving awards. Former First Lady Betty Ford will receive a posthumous award

"Every year we do this international program not just here but all throughout the country and all throughout the world to remember the victims. Six million Jews, thousands of others, mentally ill, homosexuals, who were killed during the Holocaust," said Steve Geiger, director/founder of Mensch Foundation International.

Monday's ceremony will include a variety of guest speakers and musical performances. The ceremony will conclude with a walk from the amphitheater to the nearby Palm Desert Holocaust Memorial.