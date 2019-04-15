Hikers talk rattlesnake safety as warmer temperatures set in

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The sunny weather has been fruitful for hikers looking to trek through local trails, but warmer temperatures mean rattlesnakes are coming out.

The spring season gives way to blue skies at the Cross Trail in Palm Desert a perfect time to do some hiking.

“It's warm right now. We probably should have started out here earlier but otherwise, it's nice,” David O'Brien of Palm Desert, said.

The warmer temperatures bringing out the wildlife but there is one species to watch out for, rattlesnakes.

“Whenever the temperatures are going to be 80 or 90 degrees, they're going to come out,” Jane Mattlin of Rancho Mirage, said.

She often hikes the cross trail with her dogs and makes sure she's vigilant scanning for any snakes.

“They'll give me that rattling warning and in those areas in the hills here and keep my eyes peeled and make sure my dogs don't veer off the trail at all,” Mattlin said.

It comes after a person was bitten by a rattlesnake in Lake Elsinore Saturday while along the 15 freeway. Mattlin says she remembers a close call her dog had with a rattlesnake.

“My dog's face was close to it and it gave my dog that rattling warning and reared it's head back and I was able to jerk the dog's head back from the rattlesnake,” she said.

State health officials say the probability of getting bitten still remains low. According to the California Poison Control System, there are about 300 cases annually of people being bitten by venomous snakes state-wide.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, Fish and Wildlife officials ask people to stay calm and act quickly. Remove anything that constricts swelling and get to the nearest hospital immediately. They say don't make a tourniquet, pack ice, or try to suck the venom out.

Local hikers say they feel the snake is more afraid of people than people afraid of it.

“I usually just stop and slowly back away, because they normally don't want to bite you,” O’Brien said.

Advice that could help hikers all around.