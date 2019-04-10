Hiker rescued from Palm Desert trail, hospitalized

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A hiker was rescued this morning after being injured on a Palm Desert trail.

According to Cal Fire, a call for a remote area rescue went in at 10:52 a.m. in the area of the 72000 block of Thrush Road in Palm Desert.

Emergency crews hiked the Homestead trail and found an injured hiker. The victim was brought out on foot, then transported to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The age and gender of the hiker have not been released.