Hiker rescued after sustaining leg injury on Palm Desert trail

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Firefighters rescued a hiker who suffered a leg injury and became stranded on a hillside today while traversing a trail in the San Bernardino National Forest just west of Palm Desert.



The remote area rescue was initiated about 1:50 p.m. when the hiker, whose name was not released, called 911 to report a lower leg ailment that prevented him from walking further along the Bump & Grind Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



Once back on safe ground, the hiker was checked out by paramedics but declined an ambulance ride to the hospital.

