Hiker rescue underway on Bump and Grind Trail

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 12:20 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 12:22 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A woman hiking on the Bump and Grind Trail Tuesday suffered an unspecified injury, prompting firefighters to mount a rescue operation.
   
The unidentified victim requested assistance about 11:20 a.m. after she had hiked roughly a mile west along the trail according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
   
The woman indicated she was in medical distress, but no other details were available.
   
Fire crews established a staging area near the intersection of Painters Path and Highway 111, and planned to hike into the forest to find the woman.
   
It was unclear whether a Cal Fire helicopter would be needed to transport her to safety.


