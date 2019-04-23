Hiker rescue underway on Bump and Grind Trail

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A woman hiking on the Bump and Grind Trail Tuesday suffered an unspecified injury, prompting firefighters to mount a rescue operation.



The unidentified victim requested assistance about 11:20 a.m. after she had hiked roughly a mile west along the trail according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



The woman indicated she was in medical distress, but no other details were available.



Fire crews established a staging area near the intersection of Painters Path and Highway 111, and planned to hike into the forest to find the woman.



It was unclear whether a Cal Fire helicopter would be needed to transport her to safety.