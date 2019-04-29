Injured hiker rescued in Desert Hot Springs.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - UPDATE: 12:02 P.M. : The hiker has been transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. The hiker was in stable condition when reached by emergency crews on the trail.

***

A hiker rescue is underway in Desert Hot Springs.

At 9:30 a.m., Cal Fire received a report of a hiker who had suffered a lower extremity injury on a trail near the intersection of Santa Cruz Road and Case Grande Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Cal Fire and Morongo Fire Department crews responded to the scene, located the trailhead and the patient, and then began to hike to the patient's location.

The hiker's condition is unknown at this time. 23 firefighters and six engine companies are on scene, as well as Desert Hot Springs Police Department officers and American Medical Response paramedic crews.

According to Cal Fire, crews are expected to remain on the 'Diablo incident' scene for one to two hours.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.