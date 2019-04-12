Hiker dies in Joshua Tree National Park
Yucca Valley woman dies after falling ill
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.- - A Yucca Valley woman died Thursday after falling ill on a trail in Joshua Tree National Park.
At 3:00 p.m. on April 11, 52-year-old Susan Schoendfeldt was one mile into a hike on the West Loop Trai in the Black Rock area of the park with her daughter when she complained of symptoms of nausea and light-headedness.
Schoendfeldt collapsed on the trail and her daughter immediately called 9-1-1 and administered CPR. San Bernardino County Fire paramedics responded to the scene and took over efforts to resuscitate Schoendfeldt, but were unable to revive her.
The 52-year-old Yucca Valley resident was pronounced dead and was brought from the park by Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue members.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15