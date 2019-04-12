Hiker dies in Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.- - A Yucca Valley woman died Thursday after falling ill on a trail in Joshua Tree National Park.

At 3:00 p.m. on April 11, 52-year-old Susan Schoendfeldt was one mile into a hike on the West Loop Trai in the Black Rock area of the park with her daughter when she complained of symptoms of nausea and light-headedness.

Schoendfeldt collapsed on the trail and her daughter immediately called 9-1-1 and administered CPR. San Bernardino County Fire paramedics responded to the scene and took over efforts to resuscitate Schoendfeldt, but were unable to revive her.

The 52-year-old Yucca Valley resident was pronounced dead and was brought from the park by Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue members.