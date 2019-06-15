High winds, cooler temps impact people in Palm Springs

High winds, cooler temps impact people i

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - High winds and lower temperatures are being felt around the valley.

While some are frustrated by the windy conditions, others say they're just grateful for the cooler weather coming with it.

Several cars were forced to turn around yet again due to the closure on Indian Canyon on Friday caused by low visibility.

Jack Cunningham, a resident of Joshua Tree, says he takes the main artery every day for work: “It actually has gotten to the point where your visibility is almost zero,” he said.

The frequent closure causes a headache for commuters like him: “As soon as this closes and word gets out...everyone shoots for Gene Autry,” he added.

Air quality also reached an unhealthy level due to the fine silt in the air on Friday -- experts urging people to stay inside if they can and limit physical activity. “If it’s unhealthy, stay inside. But those of us who are working for a living, we don’t have that option,” said Cunningham.

But alongside the winds, are some milder temperatures than we felt earlier this week. Dozens of people were seen taking advantage of it downtown -- shopping and dining out.

“We are loving it we did arrive on Wednesday and it was 116 so this feels wonderful,” said Kathy Eichman, a visitor to Palm Springs.

“We’re here because it’s a nice day. We wouldn’t even have considered it had it been like Wednesday,” added Becky Hubbard, also visiting Palm Springs.

Local businesses are encouraging people to take advantage of the cool down tonight and through the rest of the weekend.