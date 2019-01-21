High winds bowl over big rigs on SR-62

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - High winds caused quite a bit of chaos this morning on State Route 62.

Two collisions, both involving high-profile vehicles, were reported along the state highway which starts just south of Dillon Road in Whitewater.

No one was injured in either incident, according to CHP.

Gusty conditions dominate the start of the work week

As of 7:00 a.m. this morning, a peak wind speed of 74 miles per hour was recorded in Whitewater.

A high wind advisory is in place for the west end of the Coachella Valley, and CHP advises high-profile vehicles to proceed with extreme caution.

515 Southern California Edison customers were without power in the Coachella Valley as of 9:45 a.m. this morning, but power has since been restored for most. For most of the outages, SCE listed either 'storm conditions' or 'wind conditions' as the reason for the outage.