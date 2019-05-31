High Desert man arrested for unlawful sex with a minor

JOSHUA TREE, Calif.- - A Joshua Tree man is free on bail Friday after being arrested for unlawful intercourse with a minor.

On May 30 at 8:22 a.m., Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station deputies received a call from Morongo Basin Sexual Assault Services relating to an incident involving a 17-year-old female having a "sexual relationship" with a 27-year-old man, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the 27-year-old, Jamie Correa, was engaged in a relationship with the victim.

Correa reportedly left the state for a short period time, but returned and made contact with victim, which continued until sometime in May. He was arrested on the 6400 block of El Reposo Street on a count of unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation.

He posted $25,000 bail on the same day and was released.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. To issue an anonymous tip, call We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or go to their website and use their online form.