High Desert man arrested for child pornography possession

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - A High Desert man was arrested Friday for possession of child pornography.

On May 31 at 10:12 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin Station received about a Yucca Valley who was possibly in possession of child pornography. The investigation led deputies to a residence on the 7500 block of Valley Vista Avenue, where they spoke with 21-year-old Jeordyn Diesel.

After further investigation, it was revealed the Diesel was in possession of "numerous pictures of minors appearing to be [sic] under age, depicted in a sexual manner", according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the residence and confiscated several electronic devices as evidence. Diesel was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. To issue an anonymous tip, call the WeTip hotline at 1-888-78-CRIME or use the online tip form on We-Tip.com.