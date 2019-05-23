High Desert couple arrested after alleged fake gun assault

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif.- - A Yucca Valley couple was arrested Wednesday in connection with a vehicle theft and assault in the High Desert.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release, 19-year-old Yucca Valley resident Isaiah Robinson stole a 2007 Ford Mustang from the 73000 block of Two Mile Road in Twentynine Palms at 2:00 a.m. on May 22.

After taking the vehicle, Robinson reportedly drove it to the Yucca Valley Walmart, located at 58501 Twentynine Palms Highway, parked it, then fled on foot to his residence on the 7000 block of Emerson Avenue. '​​​​

Robinson was later identified as the alleged car thief by friends of the victim. Said friends went to Robinson's home to confront him, but were, in turn, confronted by the suspect and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Yucca Valley resident Jessicalyn Steffler.

Steffler brandished a baseball bat and swung it several times at the victims, while Robinson brandished a firearm, later revealed to be an imitation handgun, according to the Sheriff's Department.

After this incident, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station served a search warrant at Robinson's residence, located the imitation firearms and baseball bat, recovered the stolen vehicle, and then took Steffler and Robinson into custody.

The suspects were arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The stolen Mustang was returned to the victim.

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. To send in an anonymous tip, contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or use their online form.