High Desert teen creates memorial for crash victims

KESQ via Patti Osborn A stranger created a memorial cross at the location where two teenagers were killed in a crash last Wednesday.

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. - A Morongo Valley teenager has erected a memorial cross at the location outside of a Circle K convenience store on Highway 62 where two people were killed on Wednesday.

18 year old Asha Osborn created the cross to "let the parents know that this is a loving town," said her mother Patti.

Patti Osborn said her daughter was moved by the tragedy which unfolded in their small community last week.

"She just wanted the family of these beautiful kids that lost their lives to know that we're very sorry and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The blue painted cross with darker blue clouds says "Beautiful Angels" with the date of June 12, 2019. Osborn said "We were not there, and we didn't know them. But this is a small town, and we just wanted to show our love."

Flowers and a candle were also placed at the site of the crash.

17 year old Ruby Campbell and her 14 year old brother Hart died of the injuries sustained in a collision around 10:30 p.m. on June 12.

The teenagers were riding in the backseat of their parent's car when it collided with another car driven by Nicole Rachel Packer of Morongo Valley. The children, who were wearing seatbelts, were taken to area hospital, where both died. Their parents, Gail Lerner and Colin Campbell of Los Angeles, were seriously injured, despite also wearing seatbelts.

Packer was also taken to the hospital with major injuries, but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A report issued by the California Highway Patrol said Campbell was driving eastbound on Highway 62, making a left turn into the Circle K parking lot, when a car speeding in the opposite direction collided into his Prius.

Packer has a prior DUI conviction and was driving on a suspended license, according to court records.

She was still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

Campbell's IMDB profile lists him as a director. Lerner is a writer and producer of television shows such as Black-ish and Will & Grace.

A family friend said a memorial was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and that contributions be made to the Trevor Project in memory of Ruby and Hart Campbell.