Here's why some Desert X installations are still on display

Some Desert X exhibits staying up

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - If you haven't made it around to some of the Desert X art installations, you may still have a chance. While the artistic treasure hunt was supposed to be over in April, some of the exhibits are still here and may be sticking around permanently.

Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, and Coachella all still have art installations in place.

According to app data from Desert X, an estimated 400,000 people have flocked to the valley to see Desert X, since its launch in February.

Sheffer says the bright yellow bus stops called "Peace is the Only Shelter," by artist Mary Kelly, are expected to stick around. Sheffer said SunLine Transit Agency will maintain the paint, and the commission will upkeep the art.

Palm Springs was also hoping to snag "Lover's Rainbow" from Rancho Mirage, but it was too large to relocate. Officials from the city of Rancho Mirage said the piece is underdeinstallation and should be removed shortly.

One installation that is expected to be permanent, the "Going Nowhere Pavilion" in Desert Hot Springs. The city is apparently negotiating its purchase and relocation.

"Dive-In" by artist Superfelx is at the trailhead of Cap Homme / Ralph Adams Park in Palm Desert, but its next stop is expected to be Denmark. Amy Lawrence, who oversees public art in the city of Palm Desert, said the sculpture should be removed by the end of the month.

"Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds" is a mural on a water tower in Coachella. The city says the art will stay on permanent display and is available to the public.

According to Desert X officials, all other installations have been removed.