Hemet DMV evacuated after bomb squad called

HEMET, Calif. - - The Hemet DMV office was evacuated Saturday morning after the Riverside County Sheriffs Department says a man placed suspicious items inside the building.

It happened around 8 a.m. That's when DMV employees called local police after witnessing a man place two fire extinguishers inside the office.

California Highway Patrol officers responded and called in the Riverside County Sheriffs bomb squad.

After evacuating the building and x-raying the fire extinguishers, Riverside County Sheriffs gave an all-clear shortly after 1 p.m.

Authorities are still searching for the man who is responsible for this evacuation.