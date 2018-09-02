Hemet DMV evacuated after bomb squad called
Suspicious items found on scene
HEMET, Calif. - - The Hemet DMV office was evacuated Saturday morning after the Riverside County Sheriffs Department says a man placed suspicious items inside the building.
It happened around 8 a.m. That's when DMV employees called local police after witnessing a man place two fire extinguishers inside the office.
California Highway Patrol officers responded and called in the Riverside County Sheriffs bomb squad.
After evacuating the building and x-raying the fire extinguishers, Riverside County Sheriffs gave an all-clear shortly after 1 p.m.
Authorities are still searching for the man who is responsible for this evacuation.