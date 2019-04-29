TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy I-10 traffic expected Monday

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Motorists will be dealing with one more day of unusually heavy traffic Monday as country fans stream out of the area.

This follows two weekends of the Coachella Music & Art Festival and one weekend of the 2019 Stagecoach Festival. Palm Springs White Partygoers will also be headed out of town.

About 40,000 festival-goers will begin their trek out of the Stagecoach festival grounds in Indio this morning, leaving local highways jammed. That's coupled with the 30,000 people that attended White Party in Palm Springs. Travelers motoring through the desert should expect traffic delays, especially on the westbound I-10. Caltrans says to expect heavy traffic between Indio and Beaumont through most of the day.

For motorists traveling north- and south-bound, city officials suggest taking Washington, Jackson, and Calhoun streets as well as Golf Center Parkway; while east-west travelers should use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54.

A special traffic warning also was issued due to the closures of state routes 74 and 243 for repairs. Rather than enduring delays on the closed and partially closed freeways, travelers should exit the 15 Freeway at Interstate 215 northbound and then travel east on either the 10 or 60 freeways.